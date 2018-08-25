Lalu Prasad discharged from hospital, train derails near Guwahati, and other news in pictures

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav leaving the Asian Heart Institute Hospital in Mumbai after being discharged on Saturday.

5.15 pm

Lalu Prasad discharged from hospital

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, who was undergoing treatment at a super-speciality hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad, recently, had an operation for fistula at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute and had got an infection.

On Friday, the Jharkhand High Court had rejected the plea for the extension of the provisional bail to ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and asked him to surrender by August 30.

4.00 pm

Train derails near Guwahati

Pictures shows the derailed bogies of a goods train near Guwahati on Saturday.

Pictures shows the derailed bogies of a goods train near Guwahati on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

 

More than 25 wagons of a goods train derailed at Kurkuria in Chandrapur area, near Guwahati on Saturday. The incident happened around 11.20 a.m. Officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway said that the goods train was coming from central Assam's Lumding to Guwahati.

The accident disrupted rail communication between Guwahati and eastern Assam as well as southern Assam's Barak Valley, besides neighbouring states of Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura.

All passengers trains to and fro Barak Valley, Manipur and Tripura have been stopped at  various stations. There was no report of any casualty. — Rahul Karmakar

2.30 pm

Asiad 2018: Saina enters women's badminton quarters

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal reacts after winning a point against Indonesia's Fitriani during women's singles round badminton match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018.

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal reacts after winning a point against Indonesia's Fitriani during women's singles round badminton match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018.   | Photo Credit: PTI

 

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal dispatched crowd-favourite Fitriani of Indonesia in straight games to cruise into the women’s singles quarterfinals at the 18th Asian Games, in Jakarta on Saturday.

Like the first round, it was an easy win for the Indian, who outclassed the world number 40 Indonesian 21-6 21-14 in a second round match which was little over half an hour.

1.30 pm

Passing out parade

New police recruits during a passing out parade at Commando Training Centre at Lethipora in Pulwama, 25 km south of Srinagar on Saturday. some 25 kilometers south of Srinagar on Saturday.

New police recruits during a passing out parade at Commando Training Centre at Lethipora in Pulwama, 25 km south of Srinagar on Saturday. some 25 kilometers south of Srinagar on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

About 790 policeman from Jammu and Kashmir completed their one-year training course and are now ready to take up their professional duties in Kashmir.

11.45 am

Onam celebrations

Flood victims sheltered at relief camp lay a floral carpet as part of the Onam celebrations in Kalamassery, Kerala on Saturday,

Flood victims sheltered at relief camp lay a floral carpet as part of the Onam celebrations in Kalamassery, Kerala on Saturday,   | Photo Credit: H.Vibhu

 

Leaders across the nation including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have greeted Keralites on the occasion of Onam. "May this Onam may give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as prosperity of it's citizens", the Prime Minister tweeted.

 

11.00 am

Giant Rakhi

A giant rakhi measuring 999 feet at display at PWD Grounds in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A giant rakhi measuring 999 feet at display at PWD Grounds in Vijayawada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

 

