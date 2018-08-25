Lalu Prasad discharged from hospital, train derails near Guwahati, and other news in pictures

5.15 pm

Lalu Prasad discharged from hospital

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, who was undergoing treatment at a super-speciality hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad, recently, had an operation for fistula at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute and had got an infection.

On Friday, the Jharkhand High Court had rejected the plea for the extension of the provisional bail to ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and asked him to surrender by August 30.

4.00 pm

Train derails near Guwahati

Pictures shows the derailed bogies of a goods train near Guwahati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

More than 25 wagons of a goods train derailed at Kurkuria in Chandrapur area, near Guwahati on Saturday. The incident happened around 11.20 a.m. Officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway said that the goods train was coming from central Assam's Lumding to Guwahati.

The accident disrupted rail communication between Guwahati and eastern Assam as well as southern Assam's Barak Valley, besides neighbouring states of Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura.

All passengers trains to and fro Barak Valley, Manipur and Tripura have been stopped at various stations. There was no report of any casualty. — Rahul Karmakar

2.30 pm

Asiad 2018: Saina enters women's badminton quarters

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal reacts after winning a point against Indonesia's Fitriani during women's singles round badminton match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal dispatched crowd-favourite Fitriani of Indonesia in straight games to cruise into the women’s singles quarterfinals at the 18th Asian Games, in Jakarta on Saturday.

Like the first round, it was an easy win for the Indian, who outclassed the world number 40 Indonesian 21-6 21-14 in a second round match which was little over half an hour.

1.30 pm

Passing out parade

New police recruits during a passing out parade at Commando Training Centre at Lethipora in Pulwama, 25 km south of Srinagar on Saturday. some 25 kilometers south of Srinagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

About 790 policeman from Jammu and Kashmir completed their one-year training course and are now ready to take up their professional duties in Kashmir.

11.45 am

Onam celebrations

Flood victims sheltered at relief camp lay a floral carpet as part of the Onam celebrations in Kalamassery, Kerala on Saturday, | Photo Credit: H.Vibhu

Leaders across the nation including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have greeted Keralites on the occasion of Onam. "May this Onam may give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as prosperity of it's citizens", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Flood victims taking shelter at a rehabilitation camp lay a floral carpet as part of Onam celebrations at Kalamassery V.H.S.S. The recent floods and rains have hit the State’s Onam celebrations hard and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had tweeted calling people to “celebrate this #Onam by bringing help to those among us who are suffering.” A young boy at the Kalamassery camp dressed up as Mahabali. It is believed that Mahabali or Maveli visits the State of Kerala every year on Onam day. Onam lunch being served not on traditional banana leaves at the relief camp in Kalamassery. The prevailing constraints forced the organisers to use paper plates. A pookalam made for Onam by volunteers at a flood relief camp in North Paravur on August 24. Several other camps in the city have been closed, as people returned to their homes. Though business has been dull for flower-sellers this year, it got a small fillip on the eve of Onam, August 24. Flowers from neighbouring States usually have huge demand in Kerala during the Onam festival, but not this time. A busy shop at Kozhikode is seen here. Vendors sell flowers on the eve of Thiruvonam at a partially deserted stall at Thekkinkad Maidan, Thrissur. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also reeling under the flood impact as most of the flowers cultivated in anticipation of Onam had few takers at the wholesale level. People street-shopping in Kannur on August 24, a day ahead of the Onam celebration. A vendor selling “Thrikkakara Appan” at Kochi in Kerala on August 24, 2018. It is a clay pyramid structure, used during Onam celebrations, which represents Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Saraswathiamma (69) waits for customers at Thekkinkkad Maidan on the eve of Thiruvonam on Friday. Thrikkakkara Appan sells like hot cakes during Onam as it is an indispensable part of pookkalam. But the recent heavy rains and floods had washed away most of the clay effigies the artisans had made beforehand, and with few takers for what has survived the harsh weather, Onam is bleak this year. The royal town of Tripunithura, which would normally have a heavy rush for Onathappan, flowers and esoteric artifacts related to Onam, presents a contrary picture, deserted and grim on the Uthradam day on August 24 in the wake of the devastation caused by the floods.

11.00 am

Giant Rakhi