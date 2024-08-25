On West Bengal’s civic police volunteers | Explained

The story so far: As protests rage across West Bengal and in different parts of the country over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, questions are being raised as to how she was assaulted inside a State-run health facility. The accused, arrested hours after the crime, is a civic police volunteer, who not only had access to the hospital but also the emergency building where the victim was found dead on August 9.

Was he a civic police volunteer?

The accused, Sanjay Roy, had been working as a civic police volunteer with the Kolkata Police since 2019. Despite being engaged as a civic police volunteer, the accused enjoyed certain facilities accorded to police personnel; he drove a motorbike belonging to the police, and stayed in the barracks of the Kolkata Armed Police’s fourth battalion. There are reports that the 35-year-old was also associated with the Kolkata Police Welfare Committee and helped in admission of relatives of police personnel to hospitals.

What are the terms of employment?

Civic volunteers, or village police volunteers as they are known in rural areas, are contractual workers engaged by the police for assistance, particularly in traffic management and other minor duties that do not require police personnel. The process of recruitment for civic police volunteers started in 2011 soon after the Mamata Banerjee government came to power. In a government order on September 26, 2011, the eligibility criteria for the recruitment of civic police volunteers were specified. It said the applicant should be a resident of the area under the police station where he will be deployed; should be above 20 years of age; should have passed the Class X examination and should not have any criminal record. The educational qualification of the civic police was later changed to Class VIII pass.

Soon after the first set of recruitment in 2011, the police submitted a proposal to the government for engaging 1.3 lakh civic police volunteers. The honorarium of civic police volunteers is now ₹310.00 per day (about ₹9,300 per month). The ad-hoc bonus of such civic volunteers has been increased from ₹5,300 to ₹6,000 for the year 2023-2024. At present there are 7,200 civic volunteers with the Kolkata Police, while the strength of the force stands at 37,400. In the State, the strength of the police is 79,024, but there are over 1.24 lakh civic police volunteers.

What has Calcutta High Court said?

Through several orders, the Calcutta High Court has raised questions about the recruitment and legal veracity of civic police volunteers. In an order dated May 20, 2016, Justice Sanjib Banerjee of the Calcutta High Court said the recruitment scheme of civic police volunteers was devised to prey on the unemployed with little respect for taxpayer’s money.

In Chandra Kanta Ganguli vs The State of West Bengal and Others, Justice Banerjee noted that it was not humanly or physically possible for the five men on the interview board to reasonably vet 1,351 candidates in the course of a single day for the Sarenga police station or even 875 candidates for the Barikul police station. In another case in 2020, where civic police volunteers had approached the Calcutta High Court after their services were discontinued, a division Bench had pointed out that the conditions “which we have narrated (in the order) clearly demonstrate that the deployment of appellants/petitioners as civic police volunteers was temporary in nature and it cannot be considered as an engagement on probation.” There have been several occasions where the High Court and the police administration had clearly stated that civic police volunteers will not be deployed in any law and order duty. Despite such orders, there are regular instances of civic volunteers being engaged in law and order duties.

What is the main criticism?

While engagement of local civic police volunteers has come in handy for the West Bengal government in managing conflict, there have been several cases of excesses conducted by civic police volunteers. The most talked about case was the unnatural death of student leader Anish Khan in February 2022, where a civic police volunteer and a home guard were arrested. More recently, after the R.G. Kar incident, a civic police volunteer was arrested from Bhatar State General Hospital after he threatened a lady doctor.

Both Opposition leaders and political observers say the civic police is an extension of the party. Biswanath Chakraborty, professor of political science at Rabindra Bharati University, says that the civic volunteers have provided a political footing to the Trinamool Congress. “There is no proper process for appointment of such personnel. This makes the local Trinamool Congress leadership appoint personnel who will be loyal to them,” Prof. Chakrabory said. The crisis of unemployment in the State has led the Mamata Banerjee government to devise an ingenious way of contractual recruitment where thousands of youth are provided just about minimum wage and can work for the party without any accountability, he pointed out.

Often the criteria of appointment has been overlooked in engaging civic police volunteers. The mother-in-law of the accused in the R.G. Kar rape and murder said her family had approached the police after Sanjay Roy assaulted their daughter. Despite a police complaint, he continued to function as a civic police volunteer and had unrestrained access to the hospital.

