On Wednesday, India reported 387 COVID-19 case fatalities in the previous 24 hours

New cases per million population in India in the past seven days is one of the lowest in the world.

India has reported 387 COVID-19 case fatalities in the past 24 hours, with 10 States/UTs accounting for 75.19% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70 deaths), followed by West Bengal (45) and Delhi (41), according to data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The Ministry noted that daily deaths by COVID-19 in India are on a sustained decline, and that less than 500 daily deaths have been registered for the last 11 days. “New deaths per million population in India in the last seven days is among the lowest in the world,” added the Ministry.

Providing details of the ongoing trend of fall in India’s total active cases, the Ministry’s data showed that the active caseload of the country stands at 3,32,002. The share of active cases in the total number of positive cases has further shrunk to 3.34%.

In the last 24 hours, 26,382 persons were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India. In the same period, India also registered 33,813 new recoveries, ensuring a net decline of 7,818 cases in the active caseload. India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days.

The new cases per million population in India in the last seven days is one of the lowest in the world (147). Total recoveries have surpassed 94.5 lakh (9,456,449) and the recovery rate has also increased to 95.21%. Of the new recovered cases, 76.43% are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

According to the Ministry, Kerala reported the maximum number of single day recoveries, with 5,066 newly recovered cases. In the past 24 hours, 4,395 people recovered in Maharashtra, followed by 2,965 people in West Bengal. Of the new cases, 75.84% are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,218, followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal, with 3,442 and 2,289 new cases, respectively.