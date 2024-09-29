ADVERTISEMENT

On visit to Greece, Navy Chief discusses cross-training in niche technologies, strategic and operational ties

Updated - September 29, 2024 07:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Navy Chief’s visit to Greece lays groundwork for defence collaboration with a focus on strategic naval opportunities, capacity building, shared training initiatives, and enhancing interoperability

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi receives the ceremonial guard of honour from the Hellenic Navy on his visit to Greece. | Photo Credit: ANI

India and Greece discussed avenues for cross-training in niche technologies and advanced courses, as well as ways to strengthen strategic and operational ties, during Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi’s just-concluded visit to Greece.

Adm. Tripathi, who was in Greece from September 26 to 29, held talks with General Dimitrios Choupis, Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff at the Salamis Naval Base. “Discussions focused on strengthening strategic and operational ties, enhancing bilateral military cooperation, and tackling evolving maritime challenges through a collaborative approach towards a stable and secure Mediterranean and Indian Ocean Region,” the Navy said in a statement. 

His talks with Greece’s Deputy Minister of Defence Ioannis Kefalogiannis focussed on the criticality of open sea trade routes. They laid the groundwork for advancing Indo-Greek defence collaboration with a focus on strategic naval opportunities, capacity building, shared training initiatives, and enhancing interoperability, the Navy added.

Operational interactions

The Navy Chief was received in Athens by Vice Adm. Dimitrios E. Kataras, Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Papagos Camp and also held talks with with Vice Adm. Polychronis Koulouris, Commander-in-Chief of the Hellenic Fleet. “Discussions focused on enhancing operational interactions and interoperability. He was also briefed on the Hellenic Fleet’s capabilities and evolving security challenges, reinforcing the shared commitment to maritime security,” the statement said.

During a visit to the Hellenic Navy Damage Control School, Adm. Tripathi was shown the Greek navy’s state-of-the-art firefighting and DC simulators. He interacted with officers and crew onboard different types of naval vessels, including HS Katsonis, a type 214 submarine; fast patrol boat HS Grigoropoulos; and HS Hydra, a MEKO class frigate, and was given an overview of the capabilities of these platforms. 

