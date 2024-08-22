On the politics of faith: analysing the sensibilities behind the Kanwar Yatra

In the month of August, streets and highways across Delhi were filled with the vibrant saffron clad figures of Kanwariyas, carrying bamboo poles and pitchers filled with water from the sacred river of Ganga. The Kanwar Yatra, a pilgrimage undertaken annually by lakhs of Shiva devotees, has largely been a peaceful event. However, this year was marked by significant escalation in violence, vandalism and physical assault by Kanwariyas across various States, with at least 11 such reported incidents. These include the attack on a Sikh school bus in Haryana’s Fatehabad, the assault of a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and the forced entry into a female bathing area at a religious place in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, amongst others.

The Lokniti-CSDS conducted a survey of 1,029 Kanwariyas to explore their backgrounds, and experiences during their religious pilgrimage.

Who are the Kanwariyas?

While the pilgrimage is open to all, men make up the majority of the Kanwariyas. 95% of the surveyed participants were men, and only 5% were women. Female pilgrims face unique challenges. One in every five respondents (22%) believe that women should not participate in this Yatra, citing concerns about women’s safety (62%), health issues and menstruation (13%). About one in 10 also reported that women distract and slow the pace of the journey.

Kanwariyas come from diverse backgrounds. Surprisingly, devotees with a graduate degree are twice as likely to join the pilgrimage compared to those without formal education (16% vs 8%). The majority of participants hail from lower- and middle-class backgrounds (27%), with their involvement slightly higher than that of both the most underprivileged (23%) and the more affluent groups (22%). The Yatra saw significant participation from marginalised communities, with Dalits and OBCs making up 22% and 21% of the interviewed devotees, respectively. Upper-caste devotees also form a significant portion, with about one-third devotees belonging to this group.

Walking remains the most popular mode of travel, with about eight in 10 devotees covering the route by foot. Others use cycles or motorcycles, truck/tempos, shared vehicles or a car.

Social connections are integral to the pilgrimage. Over half of the devotees were accompanied by their friends (57%), whereas another quarter journeyed with their families. Only 16% were travelling alone.

The Yatra can also be financially demanding. While 90% are able to manage their expenses, the rest reach out to their family or friends for assistance. About one-third (30%) indicated that bearing the financial expense is difficult for them.

Why do they do it?

The Kanwariyas were asked about their motivations for undertaking this pilgrimage. A majority of the devotees cited religious or spiritual reasons, viewing the offering of sacred water to Lord Shiva as a means to gain divine blessings. A substantial portion also indicated that they went entirely for company and personal enjoyment. A few devotees participated to fulfil a vow while some others were driven by family or community engagements.

The Yatra also serves as a social and celebratory event, with participants engaging in loud music and, in some cases, intoxication. While 79% of the devotees support the practice of playing loud music, one fifth (19%) also believe that celebrating via intoxication is acceptable during the journey.

On the politics of the Yatra

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh police directed eateries along the route of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra to display names of their owners and staff. This was followed by similar directions from the Uttarakhand police and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. A number of vague but seemingly neutral reasons had been cited by the agencies for issuing such orders. The Supreme Court subsequently stayed the implementation of these orders. However, as many as 79% of the pilgrims feel that the step taken by the respective governments was correct.

This response opens up many questions about the complex issues surrounding the nature of religiosity and the political side of the pilgrimage.

Though a majority supported the move to have the names of the shop owners identified, a large number of respondents stated that the religious or caste identity of the vendor is not important for them when buying food.

Of course, a considerable section of the pilgrims are particular about knowing the social identity of those from who they buy food. For three in 10 (30%) respondents, the caste of the shopkeeper is important and for more than four in 10 (46%), religion of the shopkeeper is important. Such an attitude arises out of the dietary habits of the pilgrims. Half of those (51%) undertaking the Kanwar Yatra are completely vegetarian while another 14% are eggetarians. Non-vegetarian food is consumed by 34% of the pilgrims.

Support for the government order is higher among vegetarians with 79% complete vegetarians and 91% eggetarians endorsing it. A relatively lesser proportion of non-vegetarians (71%) have a similar opinion.

Additionally, as many as 84% of the respondents feel that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done the most for those undertaking the Kanwar Yatra. Given the sheer number of pilgrims that undertake the Kanwar Yatra, governments make every effort to cater to them. This is both out of legitimate responsibility as well as due to political reasons. At the same time, however, the close political link between the BJP and the Kanwariyas cannot be ignored. When asked which party they feel close to, the answers of the Kanwariyas were quite one-sided. An overwhelming majority of 74% of the pilgrims have an inclination for the BJP. This close connection with the BJP makes the Yatra an important political event.

On facilities along the Yatra

This controversial order apart, governments generally have gone a long way in looking after the interests of the Yatris and to make arrangements for the convenience of those participating in the Kanwar Yatra. Nearly 90% of the pilgrims have availed various facilities provided by the government.

It indicates the extent of the outreach by the government and the dependence of the Yatra on official patronage.

Pilgrims are generally satisfied with these arrangements made by the government. 61% were completely satisfied and only a small proportion of the pilgrims were unsatisfied.

Those who undertook the Kanwar Yatra previously are also impressed by the steps taken by the government this year. 58% pilgrims hold that more facilities have been provided this year compared to the last two years. 17% feel that facilities are more or less like before.

Despite extensive support by the government, the Kanwariyas expect more. 52% of the pilgrims expect the government to do more with regard to toilet facilities (Table 8).

42% want the government to divert traffic from the route of the pilgrimage more effectively. Beside these, a considerable proportion of the pilgrims seek improvements in safety and security measures (41%), resting facilities (39%) and food and water supply (36%), among other things.

Suhas Palshikar is chief editor of Studies in Indian Politics. Devesh Kumar and Vibha Attri are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS. Sandeep Shastri is Director-Academics, NITTE Education Trust and the national coordinator of the Lokniti Network, Abhinav Pankaj Borbora and Jyoti Mishra are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS.

