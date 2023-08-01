On the 11 FIRs of crimes against women and children in Manipur

August 01, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A batch of 11 First Information Reports (FIRs), which the Manipur government is “ready” to transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), includes complaints about the gangrape and murder of two temporary employees of an Imphal carwash shop, the torture and assault of two women dragged out of a nursing institute, a CRPF officer’s assault on a woman while in “full uniform”, the vandalisation of a woman’s rental room and a minor girl who never returned home from tuition class.

The Thoubal incident of sexual violence committed against two women is part of the 11 FIRs. All the 11 cases are complaints of violence committed against women and children registered during the ethnic violence in the State from May to July.

They were a part of the status report submitted in the apex court by the Manipur government on Tuesday.

The father of one of the carwash workers had filed the complaint about the death on May 4. It said the two tribal women were brutally raped at their rented house. They suffered “gruesome torture” by unknown persons who were part of a 100 to 200 strong mob.

The State said the “investigation is in full swing”. There is no word of any arrests made in the case.

Another FIR is based on a complaint filed by a woman about her abduction by four men to a hilltop on May 15. Three of them raped her. Then they started arguing about killing her. One of them tried to turn the car around and hit her. She “fell off the creek from that hilltop”. She was later rescued by an auto rickshaw driver. The police are yet to establish the place of occurrence. The State said “efforts are afoot to identify the culprits and to cause arrest”.

The incidents at the nursing institute happened on May 4 and two women concerned who were dragged out by mobs, harassed, abused and abandoned for dead on the street. Again, the State said the “investigation is in full swing”.

One of the FIRs concerns a mother and son. They were dragged out of their car. The boy was lynched to death. The mother, assumed dead by the mob, is undergoing treatment. Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud made a mention of this FIR in the hearing on August 1.

Among the 11 FIRs is also the case of a minor girl who went for her coaching classes on July 6 and never came home.

The woman tenant who had her room vandalised by a mob described in her complaint about how the mob on May 3 “knocked on each and every door” with an “intent to kill”. The State said “hectic efforts are being made to identify the culprits and cause arrest”.

