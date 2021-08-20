On Shanti Path, Afghan refugees wait with hope

NEW DELHI

20 August 2021 14:09 IST

Anger against U.S. is palpable with those waiting outside embassies

Standing at a roundabout outside the Ashoka Hotel on the road leading to Shanti Path, several Afghan refugees have been knocking on the doors of embassies that dot the road, asking them to provide a road to peace. Their hope that they will be provided with documents to seek refuge in Europe or Australia keeps them on the road for three days now, a stone’s throw from the Prime Minister’s residence.

“Every human being in this world has hope. We will never lose our hope that we can go back to our country and rebuild it one day. Afghanistan has a glorious past but it has been torn apart by other nations as well as the Taliban that has tried to control it. They say that a friend in need is a friend indeed and right now we are asking for friendship to help us survive,” says Mahadia Ahmedi, who came to Delhi to study Engineering and now is completing his MBA from a private university in Greater Noida.

Mr. Ahmedi adds “We are all human and are now depending not on nations but fellow humans to think about our situation and provide us with a future so that we can go back to our country one day. It is better to die proud than to die in the hands of the Taliban.”

While Mr. Ahmedi came as a student and is now unsure of where he will go, there are others who have been in the country for over five years as refugees but have not found employment.

‘Willing to work hard’

“We do not want anything for free. We are willing to work hard and make a life for ourselves. Our country has been torn apart but we are proud to be from Afganistan and proud of our flag. We hope that the countries that are responsible for promising us peace and a future will take responsibility for allowing the Taliban to take over and give us shelter,” says Ahmed Walim. He adds that he understands the problems India is facing with regards to unemployment. He hopes that since he can’t find a job here, some country will let him enter and work hard and build a future for himself.

The anger against the United States is palpable with those waiting outside embassies questioning how a country that had over one lakh troops stationed in Afghanistan could let the Taliban take over in one week. “This is not the problem of only the people of Afghanistan. This is a problem that will be faced by India, Pakistan and the entire region. This is the end of the United States as a world power as they have failed to provide peace in Afghanistan. Our future is hanging in the balance waiting for other countries to take a decision on us,” observes a refugee.

Other students who came to the country to study state that they had hopes they will be able to study in India and return to Afghanistan and start business but their hopes have been dashed. “We need to know what the world plans for us. India needs to protect us. If they can’t do that, they should let whoever can. We are embarrassed that the Taliban’s flag is flying in our country, but we are helpless,” notes a student.