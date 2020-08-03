National

On Sanskrit Day, PM Modi thanks everyone involved in promoting, using language

He urged everyone to work towards making Sanskrit more popular.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked everyone involved in promoting, teaching and using Sanskrit language. Sanskrit Day is observed every year on the full moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Shravan.

In a tweet in Sanskrit, the Prime Minister described Sanskrit as a beautiful language which has made India a repository of knowledge for many years. He urged everyone to work towards making Sanskrit more popular.

