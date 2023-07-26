On same day, PM links Opposition to terrorists, HM seeks their cooperation on Manipur: Kharge

July 26, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday told Home Minister Amit Shah that there was a “world of difference” between the sentiments expressed in his letter to Opposition leaders on Manipur, and the actions actually taken by his government, noting that his letter came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “equated the Opposition with terror groups”.

On Tuesday, the Home Minister had written to Mr. Kharge, seeking his cooperation and reiterating the government’s willingness to hold elaborate discussions on Manipur.

Also Read | Parliamentary privilege breached, says Congress chief Kharge

“In a single day, the respected Prime Minister links the Opposition parties of the country with British rulers and terrorist groups and on the same day the Home Minister writes an emotional letter and expects a positive response from the Opposition,” Mr. Kharge said, in his letter to the Home Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The lack of coordination between the ruling party and the Opposition was visible for years, now this gulf has started appearing even within the ruling party. It is not only absurd but also unfortunate for the Prime Minister to call Opposition parties directionless on this,” he added.

Contradictory words, actions

The Congress president, who is also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, said that Mr. Modi should come to the House and give a statement on Manipur, which has been facing a grim situation for the past 84 days. He said that all political parties were expected to work towards the restoration of peace and to give a message to the people of Manipur from Parliament, this highest House of the country.

“There is a world of difference between the words and actions of the sentiments expressed in your letter,” Mr. Kharge said, adding,“We have been urging the Prime Minister to come to the House and give a statement on Manipur, but it seems that doing so is hurting his honour. We have a commitment to the people of this country and will pay any cost for it”.

The LoP said that every day, notices were being given under Rule 267 by the Opposition MPs, but those sitting in the ruling party block them; when the Leader of the Opposition rises to speak after the permission of the chairman, the Leader of the House himself interrupts without permission, and against the convention of the House.

Mr. Kharge also alleged that “small and minor incidents” were being blown up and members were being unnecessarily suspended for the entire session.

“It is easy to express feelings through a letter but it is easier to win the confidence of members of the Opposition parties present in the House through your conduct,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.