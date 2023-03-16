On National Vaccination Day, PM Modi hails healthcare workers for their efforts to keep India healthy

March 16, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - New Delhi

On National Vaccination Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded all healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy and reaffirmed the commitment to building a healthy country.

His remarks came after a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who said that on National Vaccination Day, the entire nation salutes the hard work of frontline healthcare workers to ensure the vaccination of every child.

Tagging his tweet, PM Modi said, "Compliments to all our healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy. On National Vaccination Day we also recall India's strides in vaccinating people and reaffirm our commitment to building a healthy India."

Also tagging a tweet by the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority which said that this fiscal year, the port has handed 36.03 million tonnes of cargo, PM Modi said, "Good! India's port sector is growing rapidly and contributing to economic progress."

Responding to another tweet by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on 'Serang Sandhya' who has taken command of a ferry, PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Tribute to women power! New records of women in water, land and sky will prove to be milestones in building a developed India."

Ms. Sandhya, 44, became the first woman in Kerala to hold the title of boat master or serang.

Tagging a tweet by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar that policies of the central government to make the sugar industry self-sufficient in the country are not only impacting record sugarcane production, but also increasing rapidly in ethanol production, PM Modi said, "It is my wish that the sweetness of happiness continues to be added in the lives of farmer brothers and sisters. We are going to leave no stone unturned for their welfare."

