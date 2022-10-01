On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, a book on stamps, coins of him from around the world

Every coin and stamp issued in India and globally on Gandhi portrays a significant historical journey, starting from the first stamp on Gandhi on India’s first Independence Day in 1948

Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Marina beach ahead of his 153rd birth anniversary celebration in Chennai on October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Every coin and stamp issued in India and globally on Gandhi portrays a significant historical journey, starting from the first stamp on Gandhi on India’s first Independence Day in 1948

A unique book will be launched on Sunday to celebrate the 153th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It features stamps, coins and currency notes issued by more than 135 countries around the world on the Father of the Nation.

Titled Global Collectibles of Mahatma Gandhi through Bank Notes, Coins and Stamps, the book is published by Mintage World, the “world’s first online museum on vintage and new coins, stamps and notes”. It’s priced at ₹1,999 and will be available on e-commerce websites. The book has been compiled by Sushilkumar Agarwal, CEO of Mintage World.

Also read | Mahatma Gandhi makes special appearance at U.N., shares message on education

Every coin and stamp issued in India and globally on Gandhi portrays a significant historical journey, starting from the first stamp on Gandhi on India’s first Independence Day in 1948, to stamps issued on the 50th and 75th anniversaries of India’s Independence. Stamps also showcase the 75th anniversary of Gandhi’s Dandi March, and the Non-Violence Movement.

The postal departments of France, Germany, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Russia, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Fiji Islands, Ireland, Egypt, Brazil, Bangladesh, Kenya, North Korea, Cuba, Czech Republic and many other countries issued commemorative stamps on Gandhi in various sizes and shapes, with his image on image on the foreground or background.

The mints of Great Britain, Northern Ireland, South Africa, Seychelles, Mauritius, Malta, Mongolia, Andorra, Republic of Benin, Cook Islands, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Gambia and others issued coins minted in gold, silver, copper, nickel and alloy ranging across various denominations. Most of the coins have Gandhi’s smiling bust on one side. To celebrate Gandhi’s 100th birth anniversary, silver and gold coins of different denominations were issued by Ajman, Andorra, Benin, Cook Island, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Malta and Mauritius.

The 190-page book also includes images of a set of five coins issued by the Niue mint to commemorate the centenary of Gandhi’s return to India. It features glimpses of Gandhi’s life in colourful silver coins, including a portrait of a young Gandhi in traditional attire as he and his wife arrived in India. The inscription says, ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world’ at the top, and ‘Gandhi’s Arrival in India, 1915’ at the bottom. The obverse of the coin bears a right-facing portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

Watch | Cracked walls and mould mark Kirti Mandir

Another coin features Gandhi sitting alongside his charkha holding khadi cloth he has spun. The inscription reads, ‘Hate the sin, love the sinner’ at the top, and ‘Non Co-operation November, 1920’ at the bottom.

There’s another coin depicting a smiling portrait of Gandhi with the Indian National Flag in the background. The inscription reads, ‘Indian Independence, 1947’ at the top and ‘My Life is My Message - Mahatma Gandhi’ at the bottom. This flag-shaped coin with the denomination of $2 was issued in 2018, the book highlights.