On Kargil Vijay Diwas, six BJP-led states announce job quotas for Agniveers

Six BJP-led states — Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand — announced on July 26 that Agniveers will be given reservation in government jobs, police and other forces.

The announcements came on the 25th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said his government will give priority to Agniveers in the recruitment for armed police as well as the State Reserve Police Force (SRP). Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 10% quota and five years of age relaxation for Agniveers in the state’s uniformed services.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said on July 26 that the Agniveers who return after serving the country will be given weightage in U.P. Police and PAC force. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the state government would provide reservations for Agniveers in recruitments for police constables and forest guards, among other posts. The State government will soon issue necessary guidelines to provide a fixed reservation to Agniveers, he said.

While Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Agniveer soldiers will be given reservation in the State police and armed forces recruitment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced reservation for Agniveers government jobs. Mr. Dhami also announced that the aid extended to the kin of martyrs will be increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Under the Agnipath Scheme, soldiers are recruited in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force for a period of four years. The scheme provides for recruiting Agniveers youngsters between the age group of 17-and-a-half and 21 for a block period of four years with a provision to retain 25% of them for another 15 years.

Rolled out in 2022, the scheme has faced heavy criticism from several Opposition parties and protests from many young aspirants in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have been targeting the government over the scheme, raising questions about the fate of the remaining 75% of Agniveers after the end of their four-year tenure. The matter was an election issue in the recent Lok Sabha polls with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promising to scrap the scheme.

(with inputs from PTI)