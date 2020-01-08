On Deepika’s JNU visit, Javadekar says anyone can go anywhere, give opinion

A day after actor Deepika Padukone attended a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that there was “no objection” to her visit. He also sought to distance the BJP and the government from calls by some of the party’s members to boycott Ms. Padukone’s movie “Chhapaak”, which is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone meets JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, at JNU campus in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

At a briefing after a Cabinet meeting, Mr. Javadekar was asked about the violence on the JNU campus on Sunday. He said: “This is a democratic country, any common person, why only an artiste, anyone can go anywhere and give their opinion. There is no objection to it.”

Asked about the calls to boycott her film, he said: “I have not read it. But, I am telling you, I, a BJP Minister and spokesperson, permanent.”

Mr. Javadekar said there was need to remember what happened in the university last week. “Last week, registration for the next semester started in JNU. All students were registering when some unions decided they will not allow this. They locked the server and did not let anyone use it. We should not forget this important issue. This is not the point of education, it is against education.”

The Minister said he had faith in the the police that they would get to the bottom of the matter. “Whoever committed the violence will be found. The masked people will be unmasked,” he added.

The RSS’ student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and the Leftist All India Students Association (AISA) have accused each other of inciting the violence.