On Arnab’s complaint, NHRC notice to Maharashtra police

Asks for report on alleged ‘custodial torture’ of Republic TV official

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Maharashtra Police and Prisons Department acting on a complaint by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami alleging that a colleague of his had been arrested arbitrarily and tortured in custody.

Mr. Goswami alleged that Republic Media Network’s assistant vice-president of distribution Ghanshyam Singh had been assaulted and mentally tortured after being arrested on November 10 in connection with the alleged TRP rigging case, the NHRC said. The Commission said the complaint noted Mr. Singh had not been named in the FIR in the case.

He was allegedly subjected to mental cruelty when he refused to go along with the “premeditated script of the police”, the NHRC said citing Mr Goswami’s complaint. He was allegedly beaten with a belt as well, it said.

“The Commission notices that there are allegations of physical torture, false implication and mental harassment of the office bearer of an eminent media house, which cannot be acceptable in a democratic country like India,” the NHRC said.

It ordered a notice to be issued to the Director General of Police asking for an inquiry into the allegations against a senior IPS officer. The NHRC also ordered a notice to be issued to the Director General of Prisons, asking for a copy of the health screening report of Mr. Singh at the time of admission and his medical treatment record for the duration of his time in custody.

Both officials were asked to submit their reports within four weeks and the complainant, Mr. Goswami, asked to submit any documents regarding medical treatment of Mr. Singh.