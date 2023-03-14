ADVERTISEMENT

Omicron and its sub-lineages dominant COVID-19 variants in India: Govt.

March 14, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

More than 1,900 Omicron sub-variants have been detected over the last four months, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha

PTI

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) analysed samples to find Omicron and its sub-lineages to be the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating in India, the Rajya Sabha was told on March 14, 2023.. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Omicron and its sub-lineages are the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants in India, the government informed Rajya Sabha on March 14.

ALSO READ
With COVID cases and hospitalisation on a slight uptick, TAC recommends standardisation of sewage surveillance methods 

During the last four months, more than 1,900 Omicron sub-variants have been detected among the samples analysed by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) across the country, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Given the emergence of variants of the COVID-19 virus with variable transmissibility and their possible health implications, INSACOG network laboratories conducts whole genome sequencing of samples for detection of mutant variants of the virus.  

ALSO READ | Better to mask up to avoid getting infected by H3N2 virus, say top scientists

In light of the increasing trajectory of COVID-19 cases noted in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea, Thailand and Japan, an additional requirement of pre-departure testing and uploading of negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test reports and self-health declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal was made mandatory in the past for travellers coming from or transiting via these countries, Mr. Pawar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, based on declining COVID-19 trajectory in these countries, an updated guideline was issued on February 10, wherein the additional requirements were dropped. 

Overall, 2% of the total passengers in all incoming international flights are required to undergo post-arrival COVID-19 testing, irrespective of port of departure to monitor positive cases and their variants, the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US