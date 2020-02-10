Omar Abdullah’s sister moves SC challenging his detention under PSA

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Pilot on February 10 moved the Supreme Court to challenge his detention under the Public Safety Act.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a Bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana.
Also read | Explained: The Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act
Mr. Sibal told the Bench that they have filed a habeas corpus petition challenging the detention of Mr. Abdullah under the PSA and the matter should be heard this week.
The Bench agreed for urgent listing of the matter.
