Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti likely to be booked under Public Safety Act

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of the Peoples Democratic Party, are likely to face on February 7 the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), which allows detention wthoutt trial up to three months.
Top official sources confirmed to The Hindu that the Governor’s administration on February 6 evening was preparing the PSA dossiers against the two. "There is a process to sign it and to serve it," said the official.
Sources said the dossiers once signed will pave the way for them to be served on February 7 to Mr. Abdullah and Ms. Mufti. Both Mr. Abdullah and Ms. Mufti were booked under Section 107 along with Section 151 (for apprehension of breaching peace).
