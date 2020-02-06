Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti booked under Public Safety Act

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the administration on February 6, officials said in Srinagar. Besides the two former CMs, two senior leaders each from Mr. Abdullah's National Conference and Ms. Musfti's People's Democratic Party have also been booked under the law.

A magistrate accompanied by police served the order to Ms. Mufti at the bungalow where she has been detained, the officials said. Mr. Abdullah was also booked under the PSA, they said.

National Conference general secretary and former Minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, who wields a support base in downtown city, was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities.

Similarly, senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani was booked under the PSA. Mr. Madani is the maternal uncle of Ms. Mufti.

Both Mr. Sagar and Mr. Madani were detained in the aftermath of August 5 crackdown by the Centre on politicians following abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, besides its bifurcation into two union territories.

Their six-month preventive custody was ending on February 6.

Earlier, the officials had said that former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri was also booked under the PSA but later it turned out that he had been released.