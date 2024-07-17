GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oman says oil tanker capsized off coast, 16 crew missing

The MSC, which is run by the Omani defence ministry, did not specify the cause of the capsize

Published - July 17, 2024 04:17 am IST - Muscat, Oman

AFP
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Comorian-flagged oil tanker capsized off Oman on Monday, the sultanate’s Maritime Security Centre (MSC) said, adding that a search was under way for its missing crew of 16.

The MSC, which is run by the Omani defence ministry, did not specify the cause of the capsize.

In a post on social media platform X, it said a “Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized” 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, near the port town of Duqm on Monday.

Search and rescue operations were “initiated with the relevant authorities,” it added, without providing further details.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MSC identified the vessel as Prestige Falcon, saying it had 16 crew on board - 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans.

“The crew of the ship are still missing,” it said, as the search continued.

The vessel was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden, according to shipping website marinetraffic.com.

