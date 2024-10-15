Om Birla stresses need for regulatory framework for technologies like AI at Geneva meet

Dialogue and cooperation amongst Parliaments in the field of science, technology and innovation was essential for greater common good, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said at the 149th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva on Monday (October 14, 2024) while making a strong pitch for multilateralism.

Mr. Birla was leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation at the conference, which discussed the theme of “Harnessing science, technology and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future”.

According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Mr. Birla expressed hope that through a forum like the IPU, Parliaments would be able to pave the way for inclusive development in the world through shared action plans and joint efforts.

The Lok Sabha Speaker stressed the need for an appropriate regulatory system in the field of technology, safeguarding data privacy of citizens, ensuring proper use of artificial intelligence (AI), apart from equitable sharing of the benefits of technology. He urged the IPU forum as well as national Parliaments to take up the issue.

In his address, Mr. Birla was unequivocal in stating that the collective endeavour of Parliaments across the world should be to ensure fair and equitable distribution of the benefits of science, technology and innovation.

Calling for convergence of technological advancements, scientific research and innovative approaches so that the fruits of such advancements are shared equitably and leveraged responsibly, Mr. Birla referred to the idea of One Sun, One World, One Grid – OSOWOG – initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s renewable energy capacity had increased from 76 GW to 203 GW in the past one decade, the Lok Sabha Speaker added. He also spoke about initiatives such as Green Hydrogen Mission, International Solar Alliance, Bio-Fuel Alliance to underscore India’s commitment to address climate change.

The IPU, founded in 1889 as the first multilateral political organisation, is a global forum of national Parliaments.