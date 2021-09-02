Om Birla for legislative powers to J&K grassroots representatives

Srinagar

02 September 2021 05:08 IST

Lok Speaker invites them to Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, advocated legislative powers for elected grassroots representatives in Jammu and Kashmir and invited them to visit Parliament “to gain first-hand experience of the legislative process”.

“Local representatives should have a say in the legislative process as they are a link between the people and administration. They are, therefore, in a better position to reflect people’s hopes and aspirations,” he noted.

Mr. Birla made these remarks during an interaction with panchayati raj representatives, including members of the District Development Councils (DDC), Block Development Councils (BDC) and panchayats, at Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

‘Address issues of people’

Emphasising the role of democratic institutions at the grassroots level in making the executive accountable, Mr. Birla asked the elected representatives to meet regularly, address the issues of people and ensure accountability of the government.

“These institutions should also devise their rules and procedures. Adequate training of local representatives about the legislative process and rules and procedures would strengthen these institutions to channelise the fruits of development to the last person,” he pointed out.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is likely to impart capacity-building measures for the training of panchayat representatives.

The Speaker lauded the enthusiasm of the local representatives and their commitment to development.

Mr. Birla, who arrived in Srinagar on August 29 to inaugurate the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for empowerment of panchayati raj Institutions of the Union Territory, on Wednesday wrapped up his tour.