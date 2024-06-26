Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker for second term

BJP MP Om Birla was elected speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved a motion to elect the NDA nominee for his second term.

“I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years,” said Mr. Modi.

“Birla’s work as parliamentarian should be inspiration for new Lok Sabha members,” he added.

Pro-tem Speaker B. Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.

Prime Minister Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted Mr. Birla to Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair after his election.

“I congratulate you on behalf of entire opposition and INDIA alliance,” said Mr. Gandhi. “The opposition would like to assist you in your work. I am confident you will allow us to speak in the House. By allowing opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India.”

(With inputs from PTI)

