GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Om Birla elected Lok Sabha speaker for second term

Prime Minister Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi escorted Mr. Birla to Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair after his election.

Updated - June 26, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 11:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Om Birla after the latter was elected as the Speaker of the House during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju are also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Om Birla after the latter was elected as the Speaker of the House during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju are also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP MP Om Birla was elected speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved a motion to elect the NDA nominee for his second term.

“I congratulate you on behalf of entire House and look forward to your guidance for next five years,” said Mr. Modi.

Also Read:Parliament session Day 3 LIVE updates

“Birla’s work as parliamentarian should be inspiration for new Lok Sabha members,” he added.

Pro-tem Speaker B. Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.

Prime Minister Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted Mr. Birla to Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair after his election.

Also Read: Om Birla is a long-time associate of PM Modi and Amit Shah

“I congratulate you on behalf of entire opposition and INDIA alliance,” said Mr. Gandhi. “The opposition would like to assist you in your work. I am confident you will allow us to speak in the House. By allowing opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.