Om Birla asks MPs to be alert to ask follow-up questions

Speaker issues warning after Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal fails to respond to him as he tried to draw her attention three times, to ask a supplementary question

Published - August 02, 2024 12:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House on July 30, 2024. Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked the members of the House to always remain alert for their turn to pose follow-up queries related to their listed questions during the Question Hour.

Mr. Birla took up the matter after Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal failed to respond when he tried to draw her attention thrice in order for her to ask a supplementary question. He later allowed Ms. Badal to pose her query.

Stating that the members whose questions were listed should be alert, the Speaker warned that if they did not pay attention to the proceedings, they would not get the opportunity to raise issues. He added that members who wanted to ask any supplementary question to any listed query should submit their names to his office by 10:30 a.m. of that particular day. “I will try to accommodate your request if it relates to your respective State. But that does not mean that you will certainly get the chance to ask any supplementary,” he said.

Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha

