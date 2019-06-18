Om Birla, a prominent Vaishya face in Rajasthan BJP

Om Birla, 56, who has been nominated for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, is a two-time BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Kota Lok Sabha constituency and was earlier elected to the State Assembly thrice from Kota South. He won the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, defeating sitting Congress MP and scion of the erstwhile royal family Ijyaraj Singh, and again in 2019, defeating Congress candidate and former MP Ramnarayan Meena.

Mr. Birla has been active in politics since his student days. He was the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s State unit president for several years in the 1990s. He won his first Assembly election in 2003, when he defeated Congress stalwart Shanti Dhariwal in Kota South. Subsequently, he won the Assembly polls in 2008 and 2013. He was Parliamentary Secretary with the rank of Minister of State in the Vasundhara Raje government from 2003 to 2008.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, Mr. Birla was a member of the Standing Committee on Energy and a member of the Social Justice & Empowerment Ministry’s Consultative Committee. In Rajasthan, he is considered a senior leader representing the Vaishya community in the BJP.

Considered a loyalist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Birla had sought votes in Mr. Modi’s name during his Lok Sabha election campaign. He said in several election rallies that every vote cast for him would “facilitate another term for Mr. Modi” as Prime Minister.

Mr. Birla has had his share of controversies as well. His former private secretary Mahendra Gautam alleged last year that he was involved in illegal and corrupt activities and sought security, citing threat to his life and to his family members. The Rajasthan High Court in April dismissed a case of disproportionate income and possession of benami properties originally filed by Mr. Gautam against Mr. Birla in a CBI special court in Jaipur.