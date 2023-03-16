ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic shot put runner-up Saunders gets 18-month ban

March 16, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Washington

The 26-year-old American committed three "whereabouts failures" within a 12-month span to bring about the punishment, which is set to end in February 2024 and therefore give her a chance to compete at next year's Paris Olympics.

CUE API

Olympic women's shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders has been issued an 18-month suspension for not being available for doping tests, the US Anti-Doping Agency said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old American committed three "whereabouts failures" within a 12-month span to bring about the punishment, which is set to end in February 2024 and therefore give her a chance to compete at next year's Paris Olympics.

Saunders, who has been outspoken in raising awareness of social injustice and mental health issues, finished second at the Tokyo Games with an effort of 19.79 meters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Her violations came when she was in a USADA testing pool and had to inform authorities of her whereabouts so she could be located for random out-of-competition tests.

Saunders missed tests on January 8, May 26 and August 15 last year. Her 18-month ban began with the third violation and all results from that date onwards were disqualified.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US