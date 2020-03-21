Ola, Uber suspend ride-sharing option across India

21 March 2020 12:15 IST

Decision taken to check the spread of COVID-19

India’s two biggest app-based aggregator cab services, Uber and Ola, have decided to suspend their ride-sharing option — Uber Pool and Ola Share — in the light of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“We are determined to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the cities we serve. With that in mind, we are suspending the Uber Pool service across India. In line with the Government advisory, we urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel,” a Uber spokesperson said.

Ola has also temporarily suspended its “Ola Share” category until further notice. “The health and safety of our driver-partners and customers are of utmost importance and we have taken several steps in this regard to ensure the highest levels of hygiene are maintained in the vehicles on the platform. The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens,” a statement of the company read. It added that they will continue to provide essential travel through their other offerings.

On account of Janata Curfew on Sunday, Uber has said it would offer services to meet essential requirements but urged people to observe the curfew. “”In line with the Government’s advisory, we urge riders to observe the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22. However, we will offer services to meet the essential and urgent travel needs of the communities we serve,” the company spokesperson said