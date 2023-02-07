Oil still necessary while world transitions to clean energy, says COP-28 President-Designate

February 07, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sultan Al Jaber, United Arab Emirate’s Minister for Industry and President-Designate, Conference of Parties-28 (COP-28) said in Bengaluru on Tuesday that despite the impressive growth of wind and solar power, renewable energy by itself would not be sufficient, particularly to transition industries that are entirely dependent on fossil fuel.

“Without a breakthrough in battery storage, we must invest heavily in carbon capture, nuclear power, and the hydrogen value chain. But spending on these fundamental enablers of decarbonization is less than 5% of what is spent on renewables. This must change. And when it comes to change, this also applies to the oil and gas industry. The world still needs hydrocarbons and will need them to bridge from the current energy system to the new one. We cannot unplug the current energy system before we have built the new one. As such, we must minimize their carbon footprint, only invest in the least carbon-intensive barrels and continue to reduce their intensity.”

Al Jaber, who’s also the Chief Executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company was speaking in Bengaluru at the ongoing India Energy Week. He said that the world’s climate- and energy transition progress must be inclusive and deliver a fair deal to the Global South (that includes India, the U.A.E. and several developing countries.)

“The energy transition has the potential to generate the greatest leap in economic prosperity since the first industrial revolution. But it must be fair. It must be just. And when it comes to the Global South, they have seen little justice so far. We must address this head-on. Previous climate finance pledges made by the world have come with a price tag, or not at all. Those pledges must be honoured,” he said, “We need to get more concessional finance to vulnerable communities around the world to lower risk, attract more private finance and turn billions into trillions.”

COP-28 is slated to be held at the Expo City Dubai from November 30–December 12, 2023, and see over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors. As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 U.A.E. will deliver the first-ever Global Stocktake — a comprehensive evaluation of progress countries has achieved in achieving their stated climate goals.

In his first international visit, since his appointment as President-Designate for COP28 U.A.E., Al Jaber noted India’s strong recovery from the Covid pandemic and how it was dealing with the central question of how to embed sustainable, environmentally friendly growth into its development model.

“As India’s economy surges, it is dealing with the fundamental question that the whole world faces. How to adopt policies that are pro-growth and pro-climate at the same time. How to provide for a world that will consume 30 percent more energy by 2050, while protecting our planet. In short, how to hold back emissions, not progress.”