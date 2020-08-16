Oil spill: India sends technical assistance to Mauritius

India on Sunday sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment to deal with the environmental crisis triggered by the oil spill from MV Wakashio, on the coast of Mauritius. The Ministry of External Affairs said the material will be used to contain the damage to the marine ecology.
“India’s assistance is in line with its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region, guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region),” said the Ministry of External Affairs.
As part of the consignment, India has sent ocean booms, river booms, disc skimmers, hell skimmers, power packs, blowers, salvage barge and oil absorbent graphene pads and other accessories that will help Mauritius skim oil from water.
“A 10-member Technical Response Team, consisting of the Coast Guard (ICG) personnel specially trained for dealing with oil spill containment measures, has also been deployed to Mauritius to extend technical and operational assistance at the site,” said the MEA.
The MV Wakashio ran aground at Pointe D’esny in July and oil began leaking out from the vessel in the first week of August creating an environmental crisis in the south-east coast of Mauritius. The government of Mauritius has declared the incident as a national emergency which is likely to impact marine life forms in the region.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath