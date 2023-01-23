Oil Minister hopes for cut in petrol prices as soon as oil companies recoup past losses

January 23, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 01:08 pm IST - VARANASI

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday hoped petrol prices would be reduced if State-owned oil companies recouped past losses.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have for the past 15 months, not revised petrol and diesel prices in line with the cost. The losses incurred are now being recouped after oil prices slid.

"I will hope if under-recoveries (or losses) end, prices should come down," he said at an event here.

The softening of international prices from the multi-year peak hit last year, had led to companies making profit on petrol, but they continued to incur losses on diesel.

At one time, the profit on petrol was ₹10 per litre but subsequent firming of oil prices trimmed it down to half. Diesel losses widened to ₹13 a litre from ₹10-₹11 earlier this month, industry sources said.

Mr. Puri said oil companies acted as responsible corporate citizens by not burdening consumers of the rally in global energy prices in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We didn't ask them to hold prices. They did it on their own," he said.

That freeze had led to record high losses of ₹17.4 per litre on petrol and ₹27.7 a litre diesel for the week ended June 24, 2022.

The three fuel retailers have not changed petrol and diesel prices since April 6, 2022, despite input crude oil prices rising from $102.97 per barrel that month to $116.01 per barrel in June, and falling to $82 per barrel this month.

Holding prices when the input cost was higher than retail selling prices led to the three firms posting net loss. They posted a combined net loss of ₹21,201.18 crore during April-September despite accounting for ₹22,000 crore announced but not paid LPG subsidy.

Mr. Puri said the six-month loss numbers were known and they had to be recovered.

International prices turbulent

International oil prices have been turbulent in the last couple of years. It dipped into the negative zone at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and swung wildly in 2022— climbing to a 14-year high of nearly $140 per barrel in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, before sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction.

But for a nation that is 85% dependent on imports, the spike means adding to the already firming inflation and derailing the economic recovery from the pandemic.

So, the three fuel retailers, who control roughly 90% of the market, froze petrol and diesel prices for the longest duration in at least two decades. They stopped the daily price revision in early November 2021 when rates across the country hit an all-time high, prompting the government to roll back a part of the excise duty hike it had effected during the pandemic, to take advantage of low oil prices.

The freeze continued into 2022 but the war-led spike in international oil prices prompted a ₹10 a litre hike in petrol and diesel prices from mid-March before another round of excise duty cut rolled back all of the ₹13 a litre and ₹16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected during the pandemic.

That followed the current price freeze that began on April 6 and still continues.

The Oil Ministry is pushing for compensation for the three retailers to make up for the losses they incurred.

