Oil companies reduce prices of ATF, LPG

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for both domestic and international airlines with effect from July 1.

For domestic airlines, price reduction is between ₹3200 and ₹3900 per kilolitre in the four metros. The revised price of ATF in Delhi stands at ₹61,200.36, Mumbai ₹61,199.79, Kolkata ₹67,153.85 and Chennai ₹62,174.78.

The price of non-subsidised liquified petroleum gas (LPG) 14 kg cylinders has been reduced by ₹100 with effect from July 1.

The price of subsidised LPG has been reduced by ₹3 per cylinder. The revised price of subsidised LPG cylinders in Delhi is ₹494.35, Kolkata ₹497.47, Mumbai ₹492.04 and Chennai ₹482.23.