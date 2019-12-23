OIC voices ‘concern’, flags impact of CAA

The 57-member Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a statement of “concern” on Sunday, criticising the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the Babri Masjid verdict of the Supreme Court. In a statement, the general secretariat of the Jeddah-based OIC, which is led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, said it was closely following “recent developments affecting [the] Muslim minority in India.”
“[The OIC] reiterates its call to ensure the safety of the Muslim minority and the protection of Islamic holy places in India,” the statement said, invoking the United Nations charter against discrimination.
“In this regard, any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region,” it read.
