OIC Secretariat has communal mindset: India

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. | Photo Credit: twitter/@abagchimea

February 15, 2022 20:33 IST

OIC had asked U.N. to take ‘necessary measures’ on hijab controversy

India on Tuesday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying it was “hijacked by vested interests”. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi made the remark after the OIC commented about the hijab controversy currently raging in Karnataka.

“Issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity. The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities,” Mr. Bagchi stated.

“OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India,” he said.

A day before, the OIC called upon the U.N. and the Human Rights Council to take “necessary measures” following reports of Muslim students being prevented from wearing hijab in Karnataka. “The OIC General Secretariat further urges once again India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members and to bring the instigators and perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice,” it said in a statement.

Pakistan, a leading member of OIC, had criticised the developments in Karnataka. Its Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had termed the developments attempts at ghettoisation.