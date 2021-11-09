NationalNEW DELHI 09 November 2021 22:18 IST
Officials to be sensitised on disability issues
Minister Virendra Kumar releases training modules
Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Tuesday released training modules for sensitisation of government functionaries regarding disability issues.
The Minister said the modules developed by the Rehabilitation Council of India for six target groups would be used to train 10,000 officials every year. The Department of Empowerment of PwD under the Ministry had sanctioned ₹762 lakh for the implementation, the Ministry said.
