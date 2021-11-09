Officials to be sensitised on disability issues

NEW DELHI

09 November 2021 22:18 IST

Minister Virendra Kumar releases training modules

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar on Tuesday released training modules for sensitisation of government functionaries regarding disability issues.

The Minister said the modules developed by the Rehabilitation Council of India for six target groups would be used to train 10,000 officials every year. The Department of Empowerment of PwD under the Ministry had sanctioned ₹762 lakh for the implementation, the Ministry said.

