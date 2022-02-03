Officials seek security cover for halting theft of minor mineralsin Odisha

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary Satyabrata Sahu. Photo: Twitter/@satyabrata1967

BHUBANESWAR

03 February 2022 17:08 IST

Dedicated armed police force sought at strategic locations

With the increasing defiance of unscrupulous elements involved in smuggling minor minerals, security has been sought for Odisha’s Revenue Department officials, who carry out raids to check thefts. State Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary Satyabrata Sahu has sought the deployment of a dedicated police force at key locations to prevent attacks on government officials.

Stating that the theft of minor minerals is a threat to Odisha’s environmental security and revenue interests, Mr. Sahu pointed out that, “During enforcement activities, officers and squads are not only facing unyielding resistance from the mafias but are often being subjected to physical assault.”

“Unless stern action is taken against such mafias and their supporters, the officers engaged in the field to prevent illegal mining will be demoralised. Necessary instructions may be given to concerned police authorities for prompt action in nabbing the culprits and expediting investigation to a positive conclusion,” the Secretary said in a letter to the Director General of Police.

Mr. Sahu highlighted the attack on Tahasildar Jatni and his team when they had gone to prevent theft of stone — anti-social elements escaped with a seized vehicle and other equipment.

Though one section of Armed Police Reserve (APR) were deployed at each of ten identified locations — Cuttack Sadar, Barang, Jaleswar, Anandapur, Chhatrapur, Bhanjanagar, Dharmasala, Tangi, Ranapur and Jharsuguda — they are not available for enforcement exclusively. Subsequently, deployment of forces has been sought at Nilgiri, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Cuttack. Mr. Sahu reiterated the need to spare dedicated armed forces for checking the theft of minor minerals.