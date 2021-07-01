Officials from Central Secretariat meet Minister

At the meeting, they raised promotion and other service issues.

A delegation of Central Secretariat officials met Union Minister Jitendra Singh on June 30 to discuss promotion-related issues and other service matters.

“After giving a patient hearing to the members of the delegation, the Minister said the Department of Personnel and Training [DoPT] has consistently tried to sort out all the pending issues and even tried to appropriately address the cases pending in courts,” said a government release.

‘Mass promotions’

The Minister said over two years ago, the DoPT had carried out the mass promotions of nearly 4,000 officials in different departments at different levels, which had been widely hailed. Some of these promotion orders were also issued, subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions, he recalled.

The members of the delegation conveyed their thanks to Dr. Singh for his highly responsive and generous attitude in resolving their service matters, whenever he was approached. They expressed confidence that with the Minister’s intervention, their issues would get resolved.

The officials have alleged delay in promotions due to misinterpretation of court decisions/directions.