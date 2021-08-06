Officers appointed, Twitter tells Delhi HC

Judge asks Twitter to put this development on record by filing proper affidavit

Twitter informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that it had appointed a permanent Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), a Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) and a Nodal Contact Person on August 4 in compliance with the new Information Technology (IT) Rules.

Justice Rekha Palli, however, asked Twitter to put this development on record by filing a proper affidavit. The court posted the case for hearing on August 10.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya represented Twitter.

In previous hearings, the court had expressed reservations over Twitter changing the status of the CCO appointment from ‘interim’ to ‘contingent’ in its affidavit.

Justice Palli had said the rules mandated the appointment of a senior employee as CCO, but Twitter, according to its affidavit, has appointed a ‘contingent worker’ through a third party contractor.

The court had remarked, “I don't know what you want to do. If you want to [comply with the rules], do it wholeheartedly”.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, had said Twitter was acting in “abject non-compliance of the rules” as the CCO cannot be a contingent worker.

Three months time

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had stated that despite three months time granted to all Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs) to comply with the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, Twitter has failed to fully comply with the same. It had said that Twitter failed to comply with India’s law regulating tech companies rendering their services as ‘intermediaries’.

Section 79 of the IT Act shields social media platforms or intermediaries such as Twitter from liability for any third party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by it in certain cases.

The Ministry said that when an intermediary failed to observe the IT Rules, the intermediary could be liable for any punishment under any law for the time being in force in respect of the offending content.

The Ministry’s response followed a petition by advocate Amit Acharya, seeking to appoint a resident grievance officer under Rule 4 of the IT Rules.