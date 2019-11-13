Office of CJI is public authority under RTI Act, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) is a public authority under the Right to Information Act.

A Bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi upheld the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict and dismissed the three appeals filed by the Secretary General of the Supreme Court and the Central Public Information Officer of the court.

Cautioning that the RTI cannot be used as tool of surveillance, the top court held that judicial independence has to be kept in mind while dealing with transparency.

It said that only names of judges recommended by the Collegium can be disclosed, not the reasons.