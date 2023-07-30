ADVERTISEMENT

Off-duty soldier missing from south Kashmir

July 30, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - SRINAGAR

The soldier, identified as Javid Wani, was reported missing from Asthal area of Kulgam district

The Hindu Bureau

An off-duty soldier went missing in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on July 29 evening, officials said. A search operation has been launched to trace the soldier, posted in Ladakh.

The soldier, identified as Javid Wani, was reported missing from Asthal area of Kulgam district.

Official sources said Wani, a resident of Kulgam, had left home to buy daily grocery in his car.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“My son is innocent. He is too young. I am seeking forgiveness if he has committed any wrong. I appeal to one and all to allow my son to return home,” the soldier’s mother said, in an apparent appeal to militants. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US