Off-duty soldier missing from south Kashmir

The soldier, identified as Javid Wani, was reported missing from Asthal area of Kulgam district

July 30, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

An off-duty soldier went missing in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on July 29 evening, officials said. A search operation has been launched to trace the soldier, posted in Ladakh.

The soldier, identified as Javid Wani, was reported missing from Asthal area of Kulgam district.

Official sources said Wani, a resident of Kulgam, had left home to buy daily grocery in his car.

“My son is innocent. He is too young. I am seeking forgiveness if he has committed any wrong. I appeal to one and all to allow my son to return home,” the soldier’s mother said, in an apparent appeal to militants. 

