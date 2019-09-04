Off-duty pilots can fly in cockpit: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA has restored the privilege of pilots to travel in the jump or extra seat in the cockpit for their personal travel, a senior official said.

A DGCA circular says, “Any flight crew member of the aircraft operator who has been authorised by the aircraft operator and has the permission of the PIC (pilot-in-command), whose presence in the cockpit shall be beneficial to the overall safety of operation” would be allowed to enter the cockpit and occupy the jump seat.

Rules allow six different categories of people to travel in the cockpit, which includes pilots on duty, airline employee necessary to ensure safe operations and those who need to familiarise themselves with the cockpit for their training, IMD official for monitoring weather data, a representative of the aircraft manufacturer and a Joint Secretary level officer from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The move will also help airlines to rush pilots from one station to another in case of an exigency without blocking their revenue seats in passenger cabin.

A senior DGCA official said it would soon allow air traffic controllers, AMEs, flight dispatchers and drivers to travel in the cockpit. It has invited comments on its draft regulations, following which the amendments will be made.

One of the Air India pilots’ unions, Indian Commercial Pilot’s Union, had written to the DGCA last month demanding that their privilege be restored.