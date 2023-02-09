HamberMenu
Of 613 IIS officers, 88 from SC and 40 from ST category, says govt.

February 09, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday said that of the 613 Indian Information Service (IIS) officers in the cadre, 88 are from the Scheduled Caste, 40 from the Scheduled Tribe (ST), 111 from the Other Backward Class (OBC), three from the Economically Backward Class and 371 from the general category.

Responding to a query by Rajya Sabha Member V. Sivadasan, there were currently 652 IIS Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ officers, of which 39 are on deputation to other ministries and departments.

There are 356 vacancies in different grades of Indian Information Service. The year-wise details of IIS officers joined against direct recruitment in the last five years are 111 in 2017, seven in 2018, 19 in 2019, 18 in 2020 and 2021 in 17, said the Ministry.

