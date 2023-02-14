Of 19 plotters of Pulwama attack, only four are on the run: J&K police 

February 14, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jaish-e-Muhammad’s (JeM) four militants — Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Azhar, Ammar Alvi and Ashiq Nengroo — are the only on-the-run militants among the 19 others who plotted the 2019 attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, which left 40 CRPF personnel dead, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Official figures suggested that the JeM, which was considered more lethal than other outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen operating in Kashmir, has dropped “considerably in its presence in south Kashmir”, where it operated from the Pulwama-Awantipora-Tral belt.

“At present, the JeM has only seven to eight locals and five to six active Pakistanis, including Mossa Solaimani. The police will never allow them to flourish again,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said.

Official sources said Azhar, founder of the JeM, went off the radar from Pakistan last year and reportedly sneaked into Afghanistan. His brother Rauf has taken over the reins of the JeM in Pakistan. Very little is known about the whereabouts of Alvi, they added.

Main handler

Meanwhile, Nengroo has emerged as the main handler of the JeM in the past few years and the security agencies also sharpened their focus on him. According to the police records, Nengroo managed to leave Kashmir in December 2018, just two months before the Pulwama attack, along with his family, apparently through a special tunnel dug for him connecting Jammu’s Samba with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A senior Jammu and Kashmir police official denied the reports that Nengroo was among the four slain militants, who were travelling in a truck, in Jammu’s Sidhra on December 29, 2022. Nengroo’s one brother was arrested in a case of ferrying militants from Jammu to Kashmir and another was killed mysteriously last year in an orchard.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made the last arrest in the Pulwama case in 2022 with Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, Pulwama. It is believed that he gave the mobile phone provided to fidayeen attacker Adil Ahmed Dar, who rammed into the convoy of the CRPF near Pulwama’s Lethpora area. Dar made a video before the attack on the same mobile phone, according to the NIA.

“Out of the 19 militants involved in the attack, eight have been killed, seven arrested and four, including three Pakistanis, are still alive,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar said the number of militants, which used to be around 200 in the past, had been reduced to 37 local militants. “Only two, Farooq Nalli and Riyaz Chatri, are old ones. Others are new recruits,” he said.

Improved situation

Meanwhile, the Special Director General of the CRPF, Daljit Singh Chaudhry, said the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs inspire the forces to work for a terror-free nation and highlighted improved security situation in Kashmir for the past few years. “Our operations continue against militants and their supporters,” he said.

General Officer Commanding of Army’s 15 Corps Lt. Gen. A.S. Aujla; Inspector General, CRPF (operations) M.S. Bhatia; Deputy Inspector General, South Kashmir Range, Rayees Bhat; and Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, were among those who laid wreaths at the memorial in the Lethpora area.

“After the attack, militant modules and their ecosystem are being busted. We are sure that this kind of attack will not happen again,” Mr. Bhatia said.

Modi’s tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the soldiers. “The nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice of our valorous heroes whom we lost on this day in Pulwama.” The Prime Minister tweeted, “their courage motivates the people to build a strong and developed India.”

In another tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism.”

