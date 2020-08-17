Odisha’s three-time MLA Manohar Randhari works two months in paddy field

I don’t do farming for photo-ops. It is my profession while MLAship is a way of serving people, says Manohar Randhari

At a time when people are increasingly shying away from ‘non-lucrative’ agriculture, a three-time lawmaker from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district makes it a point to toil in the fields at least two months every year.

As heavy rains have created a favourable condition for the paddy crop in the kharif season, Manohar Randhari, Biju Janata Dal MLA representing the Dabugam constituency, completed transplantation of paddy saplings in his land at Pujaripada village on Sunday.

Mr. Randhari along with a set of labourers intends to complete transplantation as soon as possible before Speaker Surjya Narauan Patro takes the call on convening the monsoon session of the Assembly.

“I don’t do farming for photo-ops. Agriculture is my profession while MLAship is a way of serving people. Being the only son, I had been assisting my father in farming from young age. He used to oversee our annual paddy cultivation. However, he passed away last year and all responsibility of farming fell on my shoulders,” said the 45-year-old MLA.

Mr. Randhari has 25 acres situated in Pujaripada, Kesriguda and Bhatigam villages — a rain-fed region. His only sister, Padmini Dian who represents the Kotpad Assembly segment in Koraput district, is the Minister of Textile, Handlooms and Handicrafts in the Naveen Patnaik government.

“I usually operate tractor for tilling. But I plough land with bullocks where tractor cannot enter.”

The MLA, who represented the Nabarangpur constituency twice in 2009 and 2014 before shifting to Dabugam in 2019, ensures that he remains physically present in the field for a month around August and another month in the winter season when paddy is harvested.

“My involvement in the field does not affect my job as an MLA. I usually extend hours of interaction with people of my constituency during evening hours,” he said.

Mr. Randhari earns around ₹7 lakh to ₹8 lakh per year from paddy cultivation annually keeping aside about 10 quintals milled rice for providing cooked food for people visiting him.

“Everyone should participate in agriculture, which is facing a grave crisis. The production should be enough to meet one’s requirement while the rest should be sold in the market for others’ consumption. I sincerely hope that my involvement in agriculture encourages others,” said the MLA.

He said the agriculture-based industry will grow only when farmers produce adequate quantity to create raw material stock. “I don’t feel embarrassed to identify me as a farmer. The youth must give up the inhibition of working in field. It will actually bolster their image in society,” he said.