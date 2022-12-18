Odisha’s Keonjhar district finalises beneficiaries 7 years after District Mineral Foundation scheme began

December 18, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated December 19, 2022 01:00 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha’s Keonjhar district is India’s highest recipient of funds under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scheme, and has spent ₹3,000 crore under the scheme over the past seven years, but the district has only recently finalised who the real beneficiaries are.

At its meeting last month, The 11 th Trust Board of DMF-Keonjhar approved 106 new villages as those directly affected by mining operations, taking the total tally of such villages to 491. According to the Trust Board, all other villages in Keonjhar will be treated as indirectly affected as well.

With a geographical area of 8,303 sq km, Keonjhar is hugely rich in mineral reserves, especially iron ore. The district has 2,555 million tonnes of iron ore available beneath its soil, of which approximately 50 million tonnes is extracted each year, a key driver of Odisha’s economy.

The DMF fund is augmented by mining companies’ contribution of 30% of their royalty amount for mining leases. In Keonjhar, the total DMF fund collection has touched an astounding ₹8,840 crore, the highest for any district in India.

The DMF holds enormous potential to improve the lives of people in Keonjhar, a district where 62% of the population lives below the poverty line, especially marginalised groups such as tribals and other forest dwelling communities. As per the Census 2011, Scheduled Tribes constitute 44.5% of the district’s population, while 11.62% are Scheduled Castes.

Questioning DMF’s premise

Now, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and citizens groups in Keonjhar have raised questions on the very premise of the fund’s huge expenditures.

In 2016, 12 mineral-rich States, including Odisha, executed and prepared the guidelines for the DMF. As a first step, before spending DMF funds, the board should have undertaken a detailed survey identifying directly affected villages falling within a 10-km radius of the mines. In 2017, the fifth board meeting accepted the recommendation of a mining officer who submitted a list of 495 villages who are directly affected.

Beneficiary survey

Realising that there could be mistakes in that list, the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) was asked to carry out a survey in the same year. The seventh board meeting discussed the ORSAC’s recommendations. Even as the DMF fund continued to be spent by the district, actual identification based on ORSAC survey has not been finalised.

The ORSAC had pointed out that 94 villages were not directly affected and said that they should be deleted from the list. It had recommended the inclusion of 106 new villages, as they were found to be directly impacted by mining operations. This means that the massive DMF fund eluded 106 villages. The DMF did not drop the names of 94 villages despite the fact that they were not eligible for funding meant for directly affected villages. It was only on November 11, 2022, that the DMF Trust approved 491 villages as directly affected, after dropping only four villages from the original list.

“We had completed identification of directly affected and indirectly affected villages. This was done based on the assessment survey by the mining department,” said Ashish Thakare, Keonjhar District Magistrate.

On the question of ORSAC’s findings and recommendations, Mr. Thakare said, “The ORSAC can recommend only. It depends on the DMF Trust board to accept it or not.”

Mining-affected missed out

Mohan Majhi, Keonjhar Sadar MLA and the BJP’s Chief Whip in the State Assembly, said, “When the DMF did not know who the beneficiaries were in its initial year of implementation, how did huge funds flow to the ground? The fund eluded the real mining-affected population while it was spent in an area relatively unaffected by mines.”

Mr. Majhi, a member of the Trust Board, further alleged that, “the Trust Board meetings were held irregularly, having huge time gap between two meetings. While the Trust Board should have met twice in a year, the gap between the seventh and eighth meeting was 18 months, 14 months between eighth and ninth meeting and 13 months between the ninth and 10 th Trust board meeting. The massive funds under DMF are being spent without proper plan and assessment.”

Inflated projects

Keonjhar-based activist Himanshu Kuanr charged that, “DMF projects are often inflated and not need-based. The fund is being utilized to appease political masters. Many directly affected villages largely remain outside of DMF ambit.”

Of the ₹8,840 crore received under the DMF fund, 1,530 projects worth ₹6,434.51 crore have been sanctioned, while ₹3,520.75 crore have been spent. Mr. Kuanr said that a “performance audit should have been carried out with respect to DMF fund utilization”, adding that the funds cannot be wasted as it is limited.”

Limited mineral reserves

The DMF also admitted that the mineral reserve was limited. “At the current rate of extraction of 55 million tonnes per year, the reserves would last for another 60 years. However, experts predict that as and when the global economy pulls itself out of the current slowdown, the rate of extraction will go up to 140 million tonnes per year, leading to exhaustion of the entire iron ore reserves of Keonjhar in a mere 23 years,” said a statement on the DMF website.

Though people affected directly by mining operations have the first right over the key resources, Keonjhar requires course correction and should not speed through DMF fund utilization, emphasised Opposition politicians and activists.