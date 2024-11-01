Two die after consuming mango kernel gruel in Odisha

Two women died and five others were taken ill after allegedly consuming gruel made of mango kernel in Odisha’s Kandhamal district. The State government has ordered a probe into the incident.

The victims have been identified as Ramita Patmajhi and Runu Majhi from Mandipanka village in the Daringbadi block of Kandhamal. The two women were initially admitted to Brahmanigaon Hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain and frequent vomiting. As their condition worsened, they were transferred to MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur. According to doctors, the condition of four other women admitted to the hospital remained stable, while one was critical.

“Consumption of mango kernels has been a part of our dietary practice. We have no idea as to how these mango kernels developed fungal growth,” said Kumari Mallick, Sarpanch of Gadapur panchayat.

Mandipanka villagers reported that the victims had consumed gruel mixed with mango kernels in stages, which made the food toxic. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling stated that the Director of Health has been instructed to investigate and submit a report on the circumstances leading to the deaths and illnesses of these women.

Kandhamal Collector Amrit Ruturaj said, “The post-mortem report is yet to be received, so the exact cause of death has not been ascertained. If mango kernel consumption is found to be a factor, the district will initiate awareness campaigns to encourage safer practices among tribal communities. There will be efforts to bring in behavioural change with regards to their dietary practice.”

In the early 2000s, Odisha’s Kashipur region in Rayagada district reported multiple deaths linked to the consumption of mango kernel. These fatalities attracted national and international attention, with reports suggesting that tribal communities were compelled to rely on mango kernel due to a shortage of foodgrains.

