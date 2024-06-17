ADVERTISEMENT

With BJP in office, Odisha govt. leans in on Central schemes

Updated - June 17, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 07:35 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Mohan Majhi government is all set to organise PM-KISAN Utsav Diwas to mark the 17th instalment of the scheme in Odisha

Satyasundar Barik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, amounting to over ₹20,000 crore on June 18 in Odisha. The scheme is likely to benefit 9.26 crore farmers.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo will be in western Odisha district of Bargarh, known as the rice bowl of Odisha, to celebrate the PM-Kisan Utsav.

Carry it forward: On the BJP government in Odisha

A majority of Cabinet Ministers and Ministers with independent charges have been suggested different districts to cerebrate release of 17th instalment of the programme.

The release of the PM-Kisan instalment marks a major milestone, especially in light of the previous Naveen Patnaik Government’s promotion of the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, a distinct initiative within the State. This is the first time PM-Kisan is being celebrated with such grandeur. Notably, during its tenure, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government asserted that the PM-Kisan scheme was modelled after KALIA.

Under KALIA, the Odisha government intended to give cash incentives to farmers with an all inclusive and flexible support system, ensuring accelerated agricultural prosperity. Kalia Scheme was expected to relieve the debt-ridden farmers from the debt trap.

Majhi-led Odisha government to increase paddy MSP to ₹3,100 in 100 days

In its manifesto, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared its intention to replace the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna, a universal health coverage program, with the Centrally-administered Ayushman Bharat Yojna. The BJP has frequently criticised the previous BJD government for allegedly claiming credit for national initiatives as their own.

The BJP further alleged that under the BJD’s governance, Central schemes did not receive adequate publicity in Odisha. With the recent change in regime, it’s anticipated that these Central sector initiatives will now gain more attention and traction in the State.

