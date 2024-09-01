When school is an uphill climb away

Amin Kadraka, 14, can tell you all about the latest Instagram reels, go through his Facebook friend list, and expertly navigate through his favourite YouTube videos. His fingers move quickly across his cell phone, and his viewing is dependent on Google’s algorithms. Beyond this digital world, he struggles to read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amin belongs to the Dongria Kondh community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), whose only brush with literacy is through the smartphone he holds dear. Living with his parents in one of the nine households in Lahunikhunti village, perched on a hill in Bissamcuttack block of Rayagada district in Odisha, Amin’s world is largely limited to the forest he lives in and his weekly trips to Chatikona village, a weekly tribal market. With no formal schooling, his world is his life in the forest, and he has no aspirations to leave.

Formal education has not touched several villages in the Niyamgiri hill range of the Rayagada district administration. However, data on the Project Appraisal, Budgeting, Achievements, and Data Handling System (PRABANDH), a new Central government scheme for school education interventions, show there are only 16 people who have never been enrolled in the entire district. The on-ground reality is different. In Rayagada, there are only 44 high schools that cater to the district’s tribal and Dalit populations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Children in the Dongria Kondh community are introduced to formal education primarily because of their proximity to government-run residential schools and accessible roads.

In Lahunikhunti village, Amin remains outside the school system, a concern that continues to trouble educationists and rights activists. Despite four decades of focused interventions, Amin and his peers in the village have yet to be integrated into the mainstream education system.

“No one has ever encouraged me to enrol in school, and it is not easy to get there, with the forested path making the journey so tough,” he says. On the way, he may encounter bears or leopards. The road is at least half a kilometre uphill, and the closest school is 3 km away. “I am not sure how education will change my life or my family’s,” Amin says.

ADVERTISEMENT

A decade ago, the Dongria Kondh tribe captured national and international attention for their steady resistance to the proposed bauxite mining in the ecologically sensitive Niyamgiri hill range by the Vedanta Group, which ultimately led the government to shelve the project. Following a Supreme Court order, the Dongria Kondhs emphatically rejected Vedanta’s mining plans in 12 gram sabhas in 2013, an event that was hailed as India’s first environmental referendum.

Dongria Kondhs are categorised by the Central government as PVTGs for their distinct lifestyle, isolated habitation, and weak economic status. They are mainly shifting cultivators. During the Fifth Five Year Plan (1974-1978), the Union government had an intervention plan to uplift PVTGs and mainstream them. Micro projects were launched to bring overall development of these PVTGs through multi-sectoral socio-economic programmes, including those related to livelihood, housing, health, and education.

Living in the forest ecosystem

In Lahunikhunti village, six children have reached school age, with a few even surpassing it, but like all those who have gone before them, they don’t go to school because they simply have no access to one. Once parents head out to the fields early in the morning, the younger children contentedly spend their day playing around goats, serving the dual purpose of keeping themselves occupied and tending to the animals. Children aged over 10 carry out household chores: caring for babies, keeping the hut clean, collecting water. When they are not on the field, parents need to gather firewood from the forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 40 km from Lahunikhunti, in the hilltop village of Sergipai, Munikhol gram panchayat, 25 Dongria Kondh families reside. To date, the village has just one person who studied up to the Class 5, before dropping out.

In Upparguma, another Dongria Kondh village with 45 families in Bissamcuttack block, only one family has ever sent their daughters to study at a school in Chatikona, 10 km away. They dropped out after Classes 6 and 4, and returned to the village from State-run boarding facilities set up for people from the tribes. However, five children were admitted in the residential school this year.

Parents are reluctant to send their children off so early because they do not receive the same warmth from the warden or the cook-cum-attendant in the hostel as they do from their mothers. When children return home during vacation, they are often reluctant to return to the hostel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nearest primary school from Upparguma is in Bhatiguma. Travelling to and from school can be difficult via the 3-km hilly path. There are 30 girls in Upparguma, in the nine to 18 age group, but none has stepped in a school, says Santula Majhi, stationed in the village as a worker for the non-profit, Child in Need Institute, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. No resident of Bhatiguma has ever passed Class 10.

Literacy vs education

Upparguma and Bhatiguma villages are covered under the Dongria Kondh Development Agency (DKDA), Kurli panchayat headquarters, which was launched in 1978-79. Over the last 46 years, DKDA, Kurli, has been focusing on only 7,000-odd Dongria Kondhs distributed in 1,650 households in 64 villages. However, the baseline survey conducted in 2019 says the literacy rate among Dongria Kondhs under DKDA, Kurli, was abysmally low at 7.40%, with female literacy at 6.67%. However, the sex ratio is healthy at 1,349.

Another DKDA was established in Parsali in Rayagada district in 1987-88 to look after 2,831 Dongria Kondhs, but formal education still hovered around 25%.

It is not just the Dongria Kondhs who do not have formal education. According to a 2019 baseline survey by the State-run Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), Odisha, literacy rates among PVTGs in Odisha — the State has 13 of the 75 PVTGs across India — female literacy rates remain as low as 4.13% among the Kutia Kondhs, 5.77% among the Didayis, and 7.46% among the Souras in the Tumba area. The State has the third-highest tribal population in India, with almost 96 lakh people belonging to these communities, many forest-dwelling, as per the 2011 Census.

Even these numbers may be inflated, says Jitu Jakesika, a political activist from the Dongria Kondh community, and one of the few who went to school. “The government often boasts of 100% school enrolment, but it is quite possible that every Dongria Kondh child has been assigned a permanent education number (given by the Central government) without even knowing it. Enrolment and dropout statistics are often just numbers on paper,” explains Jakesika.

The last comprehensive count of people who had never attended any educational institution was carried out during the 2011 Census. It showed that 1.4 crore people, accounting for 33.43% of Odisha’s population at the time, had never been to school.

Unique challenges

Lelin, an Odisha-based activist, who has been working with the tribe since 2012 and now lives in Lakhpadar village, says, “The Dongrias have been grappling with a livelihood crisis for years. The food in jails is of better quality than what one finds in a Dongria village. Despite their hard work in the forest, they return with minor (non-timber) forest produce (like honey) that barely sustains them.”

Lelin initiated an evening school in Lakhpadar, a village in the Kalyansinghpur block. However, the momentum was soon lost as older members of the community began dropping out, and the children were redirected to other tasks.

Ladda Sikaka, president of Niyamgiri Suakshya Samiti, which spearheaded the anti-Vedanta agitation in the hill, concurs with Lelin, saying livelihood takes precedence over education. “Families with more members have more hands to contribute to their survival,” says Sikaka.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, which guaranteed at least 100 days of work, did not take off here because development here is not necessarily through construction. Even when they do attend school, children often struggle to grasp what teachers teach in classrooms due to language barriers. While bilingual dictionaries and multilingual education programmes have helped ease these difficulties in some areas, the challenge remains.

“While physical infrastructure improvements, like building houses and roads, are essential, what is even more critical is ongoing, continuous engagement with these communities — something that has been lacking,” observes A.B. Ota, a prominent tribal researcher and former director of (SCSTRTI), Odisha.

Earlier, the ST-SC Development Department required teachers to visit villages during vacations to campaign within the community, convince parents to send their children to school, counsel them, and encourage enrolment. However, such efforts have become less frequent over the past decade.

Anil Pradhan, convener of the Right To Education forum, based in Bhubaneswar, says, “Tribal communities are known for their vast cultural diversity, with significant variations even within the same community. The government cannot impose a one-size-fits-all approach to education, such as rigidly preparing children for a standard 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. classroom schedule.” Instead, he suggests innovative methods, including offering education at flexible times. His NGO runs schools that follow this model to bridge the gap between no schooling and formal schooling. “In this context, the role of voluntary organisations becomes crucial.”

The latest Odisha Economic Survey 2023-24 highlights a significant dropout rate among tribal children, with more than 30% leaving school before completion. The survey reveals that boys are more likely to drop out, particularly at the secondary level. Specifically, the dropout rate for tribal boys at the secondary level stands at 35.3%, compared to 30.9% for tribal girls. At the upper primary level, the dropout rate among tribal boys is 9.8%, while it is 7.7% among tribal girls.

Recognising this high dropout rate as a major concern within the tribal community, the government has introduced a new scheme called ‘Madho Singh Haath Kharcha’. Under this initiative, every tribal student who passes Class 8 or 10 and enrols in Class 9 or 11 will receive an annual amount of ₹5,000. This scheme is expected to benefit around 3 lakh tribal students.

Meanwhile, in Upparguma village, Mugari Sikaka, 9, sits quietly on a veranda, cradling his one-year-old sister in his arms. His elder brother, 12, has already dropped out of school and two younger brothers, 7 and 6, have never been to school. Their lives are untouched by the promise of education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.