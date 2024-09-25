Tribal man in Odisha holds school building hostage for ₹100 crore payoff

It took two platoons of armed police, a unit of district voluntary force, and a crew of fire service personnel on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to finally get better off a tribal man, who had turned a school building into his personal fortress for five days, demanding ₹100 crore payoff, among other eccentric requests in Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

The man, identified as Sadan Munda, had sneaked into Badajala Upper Primary School under Mahulpada police station under Rourkela Police district since Saturday (September 21, 2024) night. He started targeting anyone coming near the school. No one was spared who tried to pacify him.

For the first three days, people had no idea as to where the man came from. When school opened on Monday (September 23, 2024), neither students nor teachers could enter the school premises in fear of the man. The headmaster was injured by a projectile fired from his slingshot.

The district education department shifted students to a nearby school, where mid-day meals were served from Monday to Wednesday. Over the past three days, two police officers were injured by arrows fired from his bow. Multiple efforts to subdue him had been unsuccessful. He was adept both in firing arrows from bow and projectiles from slingshot.

On Wednesday (September 25, 2024), the man dropped an eight-page letter listing his demands, which included a payoff of ₹100 crore, construction of a house and boundary wall, installation of a borewell, and a solar-powered irrigation system for agriculture. The 40-year-old tribal belonged to Phulajhara panchayat of Lahunipada block of Sundargarh.

The local police station mobilized large number of security forces, besieged the building, turned the iron-plated door into shield, zeroed in on his location through drone camera and climbed school building creating separate ladder.

“We had a very difficult time to bring the person under control. The man seemed to be mentally unstable. However, our police force managed to bring the situation under control without causing him any physical harm. Throughout the last five days, he managed to survive with food material stocked for midday meals for students in the school building,” Brijesh Ray, Rourkela Superintendent of Police, said.