ADVERTISEMENT

Top Odisha engineer arrested by vigilance department; 36 plots among undeclared assets

Published - July 26, 2024 10:31 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Sunil Kumar Rout, the chief construction engineer of the Lower Suktel Project in Balangir, was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Odisha Vigilance, the anti-corruption bureau, arrested Sunil Kumar Rout, Chief Construction Engineer of the Lower Suktel Project in Balangir, for possessing assets amounting to 257% more than his known sources of income, including 36 plots of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

During house searches conducted on July 25, the vigilance sleuths came across 36 plots including very high valued plots in Bhubaneswar’s Niladri Vihar and Nayapali and 8-acre farm house in Dhenkanal districts.

Mr. Rout was found to have constructed houses and bought flats in Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Uttar Pradesh’ Mathura.

While gold ornaments weighing approximately 1 kg have been recovered, one truck, two benami four wheelers and four two wheelers were detected from the engineer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Investment and savings made by Mr. Rout were computed and it was found he had paid premium of ₹1.86 crore to various insurance companies. Further, bank deposits of ₹40.39 lakhs had been ascertained. Total deposits assessed so far are over ₹2.26 crores. Further details of investments made in shares and other financial instruments are being verified,” Odisha Vigilance said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Orissa

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US